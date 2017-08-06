Rangers misspell name of summer signing on back of strip

Have your say

Rangers have scored an own goal before the season has even started after appearing to misspell the name of summer signing Graham Dorrans.

"Announce Doorans!"

The Ibrox club posted a picture of the player’s shirts hanging in the dressing room prior to their match with Motherwell

Visible in the photo is the No.10 shirt belonging to Dorrans, but with his surname spelled incorrectly.

Instead, the Rangers strip reads “Doorans”, something picked up on by supporters on social media.

Ibrox loyal tweeted: “Someone liquidate us again, FFS.”

Several others posted: “Announce Doorans.”

The Scottish international will make his league debut after being named in the starting XI for the clash at Fir Park.

