Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack wins appeal against red card

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack will be available to face Hearts this Saturday after his red card for violent conduct against Hibs was rescinded after review.

Jack was sent packing midway through the first half of his side’s 3-2 defeat at Ibrox last weekend following a clash with Anthony Stokes.

One replay appeared to show Jack thrusting his head toward the Hibs striker, but Rangers chose to appeal the decision and have been successful in their efforts.

