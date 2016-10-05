Rangers midfielder Joey Barton charged with betting by SFA

Joey Barton has been charged with betting on matches by the Scottish Football Association.

The Rangers midfielder was issued with an SFA notice of complaint on Wednesday afternoon, with the governing body alleging he placed 44 bets on games.

A principal hearing date has been set for 27 October and Barton has been given until 12 October to respond.

Barton is alleged to have breached Disciplinary Rule 31.

The SFA notice states: “In that between 1st July and 15th September 2016, both dates inclusive, you placed 44 bets upon football matches, and accordingly gambled upon football matches in contravention of Disciplinary Rule 31.”

Players in Scottish football are forbidden from betting on games.

Barton is currently serving a club suspension following a bust-up in training with team-mate Andy Halliday which has cast doubt on the England international’s Rangers future.

