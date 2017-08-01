Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha wants more from Josh Windass

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha believes a more confident Josh Windass can be an asset to his squad.

Windass looked like he might be moving on this summer after Caixinha made nine signings but he started in Rangers’ final pre-season friendly against Sheffield Wednesday and scored in a 2-0 win.

Caixinha, whose team kick off their Ladbrokes Premiership season at Motherwell on Sunday, told Rangers TV: “Josh is a nice boy and a very good player, with huge potential.

“We just need to work with him on the mental side in order for him to have more self-confidence and to believe more in himself.

“We’re looking for him to have a more regular state of play and we want more from him.

“He played more in the wide area and I think it suits him better changing the pattern of playing wide and helping inside, playing between the lines and more connections with the strikers and central midfielders.

“That is what Josh can give to us and he is doing really well and is going to help us definitely and will make sure that the team and squad is more competitive by having more options for us.”