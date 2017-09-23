Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha to compile dossier on refs

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has revealed that he is putting Scotland’s referees under special scrutiny. The Portuguese has begun compiling a dossier on dodgy decisions which he claims have gone against his team this season.

Caixinha says that Rangers have already been on the receiving end of too many bad calls from officials and his comments will put the spotlight on Craig Thomson, who will be in charge of the derby against Celtic at Ibrox today.

The Rangers manager wants to put to find out whether decisions really do even themselves out over the course of a season.

“I am going to do like an account list for and against [with referees],” Caixinha said.

“Normally, when things are regular, by the end everything is balanced. I just want to understand and see how things are going to be.”

The Ibrox boss was particularly irked by Hibernian’s 3-2 victory at Ibrox earlier in the season when referee John Beaton dismissed Ryan Jack but elected not to show a red card to visiting striker Anthony Stokes during a first-half fracas.

“After Hibs… it was really too much,” Caixinha said.