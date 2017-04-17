Rangers loanee Matt Crooks to miss rest of the season

Matt Crooks will miss the rest of the 2016/17 season after the Rangers midfielder injured his knee while on loan at Scunthorpe.

The 23-year-old sustained the injury during last weekend’s match with Bolton Wanderers and, after seeing a specialist, has now been told he’ll need 10-12 weeks of recuperation.

It’s the latest setback in what’s been a frustrating campaign for the player, who struggled for playing time at Ibrox before his January switch to the League One side.

Scunthorpe boss Graham Alexander said: “It is a blow to us because he has been fantastic, especially in the period when he has come into the team.

“He unfortunately got the diagnosis a couple of days ago and he is going to miss the rest of the season. He picked up a knee injury and will be out for 10 to 12 weeks so that rules him out participating this season.”

Crooks arrived at Ibrox along with fellow Accrington Stanley team-mate Josh Windass last summer but couldn’t make his first-team bow until late September because of an ankle injury.

He made only three appearances before agreeing to the Scunthorpe loan.

