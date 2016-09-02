Rangers’ Lee Wallace out of Scotland squad for Malta match

Rangers left-back Lee Wallace is out of Scotland’s match against Malta on Sunday.

The SFA announced the news via its official Twitter account.

The tweet read: “Scotland update. Out: Lee Wallace. No further additions to the squad.”

No explanation was given for the defender’s withdrawal and Wallace has no travelled with the Rangers team to Belfast for treatment.

Rangers play Linfield on a testimonial match at Windsor Park on Saturday.

Wallace was called up by Scotland on Tuesday following the withdrawal of Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.

Hull City’s Andrew Robertson is now the only specialised left-back in the squad for the World Cup qualifier at the Ta’Qali National Stadium.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>