Rangers learn Florida Cup opponents as organisers confirm schedule

Rangers have learned who they will face in January’s Florida Cup, afer the fixtures for the mini-tournament were confirmed.

Pedro Caixinha’s side will face Brazilian sides Atletico Mineiro, who won the tournament in 2016, and 2017’s joint runners-up Corinthians, with both games due to take place in Orlando on January 11 and 13 respectively.

Other teams involved are Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, Polish outfit Legia Warsaw and Barcelona SC of Ecuador.

Also competing are Nacional of Colombia, whose notable former players include René Higuita, Andres Escobar and Faustino Asprilla and Brazilian side Fluminense, former club of Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva and Brazil legend Romario.

The tournament, established in 2015, takes place during the Scottish Premiership’s winter break.

Speaking last month, Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha told the club’s website: “The Florida Cup will provide top class opposition for us during the winter shutdown in Scotland and the warm weather training in America will be a huge benefit ahead of the second half of our domestic campaign. It will be a great experience for our players.”