Rangers kid Myles Beerman nets terrific solo goal for Malta under-21s

Rangers defender Myles Beerman scored a tremendous individual goal while away on international duty with Malta under-21s.

The 18-year-old, who made seven appearances for Rangers last season, netted an equaliser against Hungary on Tuesday.

Beerman picked up the ball on the left-wing, beat three opposing defenders before shooting into the far corner of the net.

Unfortunately it wasn’t enough to help his nation earn a point, as Hungary netted an injury-time winner to secure a 2-1 victory.

It was the second time in four days Malta lost a game in the dying seconds, having suffered the same fate away to Cyprus on Friday.

It leaves Malta bottom of Group 6 in Uefa U21 Championships qualifying after three games played.

Beerman wrote on Instagram: “We deserved more these past two games conceding two goals in the last few minutes of the game but that’s football. Happy with my goal. Back to Scotland to continue the hard work.”

