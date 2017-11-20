Rangers keen on loan deals for Manchester United pair - reports

Rangers are considering a loan move for Manchester United youngsters Scott McTominay and Ethan Hamilton, according to the Scottish Sun.

Scott McTominay of Manchester United. Picture: Getty

The midfielders, 20 and 19 respectively, have been watched by scout John Brown and the Ibrox club are hopeful of convincing Manchester United to let them leave on loan in January.

Hamilton, from Edinburgh, is a left-sided midfielder who can also operate at left-back.

McTominay, a Scottish youth international born in England, plays through the centre and has been used by Jose Mourinho in some European matches this campaign.

It is doubtful whether the Man United boss would allow the latter to leave on loan, having said recently he wasn’t looking to ship the youngster out in the immediate future.

