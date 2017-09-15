Rangers’ Josh Windass makes graphic gesture to Partick Thistle fans

Have your say

Rangers winger Josh Windass could find himself in trouble with the SFA after making an offensive gesture to Partick Thistle fans.

• Warning: Video contains a graphic gesture some viewers may find offensive

The Englishman made the hand sign after being frustrated at the home support refusing to give the ball back during the 2-2 draw at Firhill.

He could be handed a suspension if the incident is deemed a punishable offence by the SFA compliance officer.

Rangers missed the chance to go top after failing to build on Alfredo Morelos’ early goal. Strikes from Blair Spittal and Chris Erskine turned the game on its head in 15 second half minutes before the later was shown a straight red card. Graham Dorrans salvaged a draw for the visitors.

