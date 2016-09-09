Rangers’ James Tavernier wins Goal of the Month award

Rangers defender James Tavernier has won the Ladbrokes Premiership Goal of the Month award for August.

The roving right back netted his side’s equaliser at Rugby Park with a superb 25-yard free-kick into the top corner of the Kilmarnock net.

Tavernier beat out Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths and Aberdeen attacker Niall McGinn by gaining 51 per cent of the overall vote.

Griffiths earned 34 per cent for a tremendous post-and-in effort from the edge of the area in the league leaders’ 4-1 victory over Aberdeen.

Paul Fulton of Ladbrokes said: “We are only a month into the Ladbrokes SPFL season and already we have had some stunning strikes to pick from. We wanted to give Scottish football fans the chance to pick their best, and Tavernier’s wonder goal was a worthy winner.”

