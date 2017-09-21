Rangers hopeful over defensive duo but Lee Wallace out for 6-8 weeks

Pedro Caixinha is still waiting to see if defensive pair Bruno Alves and Declan John will be fit in time to face Celtic on Saturday.

But the Ibrox manager confirmed that club captain Lee Wallace could be out for up to eight weeks after sustaining a groin injury in the league match against Partick Thistle.

Pedro Caixinha is without Lee Wallace and is hopeful over Bruno Alves and Declan John. Danny Wilson is unlikely to feature. PIctures: SNS Group

Caixinha said: “Lee needs to have a rest for three weeks and to do nothing at all. After that, he needs to recover for another three to five weeks more, so we are talking about six to eight weeks.”

Alves and John both picked up knocks as Rangers defeated the Jags 3-1 after extra time in the Betfred Cup quarter-final match on Tuesday night, leaving Caixinha sweating over his defensive options for Saturday’s match.

Caixinha continued: “We are assessing [Alves and John] and we are waiting for those assessments, and to know the way they feel. If they are 100 per cent, we are counting on them.”

Ross McCrorie could be handed his home debut against Celtic. Picture: SNS Group

Asked if he was confident the pair would play, Caixinha said: “I’m always positive, always confident but I need to assess. As soon as we have the information we will take a decision.

“I have a clear idea of what we want from Saturday’s game. Of course the actors may be different and if the actors are different we may have to change a bit of the script - but not too much.”

Ross McCrorie came on for Alves on Tuesday night, and impressed Caixinha to the extent that the youngster was hailed as ‘Scotland’s future at centre-back.’

And Caixinha hinted that he would have no hesitation in giving McCrorie his Ibrox debut in the white-hot atmosphere of an Old Firm match.

Caixinha insisted: “I have no problems at all to start with 11 players – no matter who the players are. I have total confidence in all the players – even if those players are young players.

“They are young players, but they are here with us, and I don’t look at the name and even less I don’t look at the age – I just look at the quality they have and it will be an honour for them to defend this shirt and this club.”

To add to Rangers’ injury woes in defence, Danny Wilson is also a doubt with a calf strain and is reportedly unlikely to make the final squad of 18 for the derby match.

