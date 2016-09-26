Rangers have led opponents for fewest minutes in top flight

No team in the Scottish Premiership has led opponents for fewer accumulated minutes than Rangers this season.

Mark Warburton’s side have been in front for only 76 minutes this season, not including stoppage time. They led from the 14th minute onward in the 2-1 win at Dundee and netted an injury time winner, having trailed, in the 2-1 victory over Motherwell.

In the five games they’ve failed to win, including the 2-1 defeat at Pittodrie yesterday, they’ve trailed their opponents in four of them.

Kilmarnock have the second worst record with 82 minutes, while Inverness CT are next with 102 minutes. The Highlanders were bottom of this particular stat table prior to the weekend’s football, before they led for 82 of the 90 minutes in their win over Dundee.

Celtic lead the league, having been in front for 344 minutes so far this season.

