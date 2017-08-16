Rangers fans back petition calling for safe standing at Ibrox

Thousands of Rangers fans have signed a petition calling for a safe-standing section to be constructed at Ibrox Stadium.

The introduction of a similar set-up has been widely welcomed by supporters at Celtic Park, who feel it improves the atmosphere on match-days.

Rangers fans believe their side could benefit from one also, which they would look to see installed at the front of the Copland Road end.

The petition was started by Gers fan Duncan Martin late on Tuesday afternoon and has already received 5,000 signatures in support.

The ‘Safe standing in the Copland Front at Ibrox Stadium’ petition on Change.org urges fans to: “Sign this petition to be sent to Dave King and the board of Rangers Football Club if you want to see safe standing in the Copland Front at Ibrox.”

