Rangers fan ‘steals’ the match ball and legs it out Ibrox

One Rangers fan was so fed-up with his club’s performance against Aberdeen that he decided to take matters into his own hands and take the ball home.

A wayward shot from Aberdeen’s Ryan Christie flew into the The Copland Road Stand. Spotting his opportunity the fan grabbed the ball and legged it out the stadium in the first half.

It was during the club’s 2-1 defeat to the Dons, the first time they have suffered defeat at home to their northern rivals since 1991. Many at the club may have wished the fan had done similar much earlier in the season and no replacement sought.

The defeat left Rangers nine points behind Aberdeen and only six ahead of St Johnstone, who they travel to play in the final game of the season on Sunday.

