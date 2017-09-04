Rangers fan groups support safe standing at Ibrox

An influential Rangers fans group will explore the possibility of the installation of a safe standing section in Ibrox Stadium.

Club 1872, who are the club’s second largest shareholders, are eager to work closely with fans, including supporters’ groups Union Bears and The Blue Order, who are supportive of rail seating at the ground, in a bid to improve the atmosphere.

A feasibility study into the project has been completed.

Rivals Celtic have incorporated rail seating into Celtic Park, which is been a relative success.

A Club 1872 statement read: “A feasibility study has already been completed by Rangers and is being examined by them. The next step will be to collect indicative quotes for the installation of safe standing in various potential areas within Ibrox.

“We plan to work closely with both the Union Bears and the club in the coming months to ensure that any progress is communicated to all stakeholders during the evaluation process.”

While keen to remember the Ibrox disaster, which led to 66 deaths, Club 1872 would like to explore any ideas which can improve “the match day experience where possible”

“It is important to note that there is a programme of rolling improvements to Ibrox which we understand must be Rangers’ priority,” it continued. “However, all parties are keen to accelerate improvements to the match day experience where possible.

“We are particularly keen to assist the Union Bears, The Blue Order and those RSCs who have expressed support for safe standing in helping to ensure a loud, intimidating and positive atmosphere at our home matches.

“We understand the positivity around creating some capacity for safe standing within Ibrox and the potential benefits that could bring to the match day atmosphere, but it is important that we acknowledge the interests of all supporters.

“We have to be mindful, for example, of the needs of disabled supporters and those who have held season tickets for many years in areas of the stadium where safe standing might be installed.

“We must also be aware of the memory of the Ibrox disaster and how that memory could impact any move away from an all seated stadium at Ibrox.

“That said, we do understand the positive case that can be put forward for safe standing and it is something we wish to explore and present to members.”