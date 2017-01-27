Rangers fan deletes tattoo picture after mocking from fans

A Rangers fan was forced to remove a picture of his new Ibrox tattoo after it was mocked by other supporters online.

The image of the tattoo further on. Picture: Facebook

The tattoo depicts the gates of Ibrox with a club crest in the centre and the words ‘Simply the Best’ written underneath.

However, fans derided an image of it on Facebook, saying the lines of the gates were squint, while they reacted negatively to the outlined template of it, which was green in colour.

After deleting his post, the fan later appeared on another Rangers Facebook page with an image of the tattoo closer to completion.

He wrote: “The top pic as you see, I posted it earlier. I got pelters for people saying the tattoo was s***e, why green, the lines are squint bla bla so on, so ended up deleting the damn thing. The bottom pic is from a little bit later. Not finished, but looking good in my opinion.”

