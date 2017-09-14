Rangers’ Fabio Cardoso wants Dalcio to be face of FIFA 18

Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso has backed team-mate Dalcio to become the face of FIFA 18, rather than Cristiano Ronaldo.

• READ MORE: Rangers’ Bruno Alves rated higher than any Celtic player in Fifa 18

The 23-year-old tweeted a picture of his fellow Portuguese colleague in his Rangers kit photoshopped on to the version of the popular game which is released later this month.

Cardoso commented: “For me this should be the cover”. Accompanied with two clapping emojis.

Rangers fans were unsure if Cardoso was being serious with Dalcio having struggled since his move from Benfica in the summer. The 21-year-old has only made two appearances, both coming against Luxembourg side Progrès Niederkorn in the Europa League qualifiers.

• READ MORE: Rangers players are like sons to me says Pedro Caixinha