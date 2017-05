Rangers are considering a move for Mexico striker Eduardo Herrera.

Ibrox manager Pedro Caixinha is also confident of signing two other players from the Mexican league, with midfielder Carlos Pena edging closer to a deal and interest also being shown in full back Javier Abella.

Herrera, 28, who has scored three goals in nine games for Mexico, joined current club Veracruz on loan earlier this year from Pumas. It is thought he would cost a seven-figure transfer fee.