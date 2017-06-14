Rangers extend shirt sponsorship deal with 32Red

Rangers have confirmed an extension of their shirt sponsorship deal with 32Red.

The online casino company have been the official shirt sponsor since July 2014 and will continue to have their logo displayed on the front of Rangers’ kits for the next two seasons.

Rangers said in a statement the club “had a number of shirt sponsorship options” but have decided to “continue this mutually-beneficial partnership”.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson said: “We are delighted to announce an extended shirt sponsorship deal with 32Red. They have been with Rangers every step of the way as we progressed from the lower leagues back to the top flight and we thank them for their support.”

Matt Booth of 32Red added: “We have enjoyed three fantastic years as the official club sponsor of Rangers FC and we are thrilled to confirm a further two year agreement that will see the 32Red brand feature on the front of the players’ shirts.

“Rangers have an unbelievably loyal following and we hope to see even more success return to this fantastic football club in the next few years.”

