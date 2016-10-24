Rangers extend gesture to 11-year-old fan struck by bottle

Rangers have revealed that Kraig Mackay, the child injured by a bottle on the way to Sunday’s Old Firm semi-final, will lead the team out this Wednesday at Ibrox.

The 11-year-old required seven stitches after being struck in the head by a glass bottle as he made his way to the match at Hampden.

He was taken to hospital where he required seven stitches. It meant the young Rangers fan was unable to see the game at the national stadium, which Celtic won 1-0 thanks to a Moussa Dembele goal.

To cheer the youngster up after such a distressing experience, Rangers have asked him to be the mascot for this coming midweek clash with St Johnstone.

After lining up with the players inside the tunnel and leading them on the park, young Kraig will then have the comfort of watching the game from the director’s box.

A tweet from the club, attributed to manager Mark Warburton, read: “Kraig Mackay will join us as our mascot on Wednesday night and watch the game from the directors box.”

Police Scotland vowed to catch those responsible for what they described as an “abhorrent” act.

Chief Superintendent Brian McInulty said: “Whilst the majority of genuine football fans behaved well yesterday, from a crowd of 50,697, there were 18 arrests for minor public disorder including having had too much to drink.

“However, the incident involving the assault of the 11-year-old boy whilst he was walking to the game is completely unacceptable and understandably has shocked the communities of Glasgow.

“Let’s be clear - this was an attack on a young boy who could possibly be left with a scar. This is abhorrent, and the person or persons responsible need to be caught.”

