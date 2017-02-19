Rangers defender plays in strip without club badge

Interim boss Graeme Murty performing a headstand on the sideline wasn’t the only strange thing occurring in Rangers’ 2-1 defeat at Dundee, as defender Lee Hodson played the entire without a badge on his strip.

Lee Hodson, complete with club badge, battles for possession with Dundee's Mark O'Hara, left. Picture: SNS

The full-back, filling in for the injured Lee Wallace, was the only member of the Rangers first-team missing the famous club crest.

The situation became even stranger in the second half when the badge magically reappeared on Hodson’s shirt.

Rangers fell six points behind Aberdeen in the battle for second place. Joe Garner netted for the visitors but they couldn’t claw back a 2-0 half-time deficit as goals from Mark O’Hara and Kevin Holt gave Dundee their first win over the Ibrox club in 16 years.

