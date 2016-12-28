Rangers defender Clint Hill a doubt for Old Firm game

Rangers centre-back Clint Hill is a doubt for Saturday’s Old Firm game after being forced off through injury in his side’s 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

The 38-year-old picked up a knock shortly after the beginning of the second half.

Hill attempted to run it off as he initially dissuaded the management team from making a substitution. However, he would eventually depart the field to be replaced by Lee Hodson.

The defender will have less than 72 hours to recover if he is to be ready for Saturday’s clash with Celtic at Ibrox.

Manager Mark Warburton said: “It was an impact injury. He’s a good healer and a good pro, so hopefully we can get him fit and well.”

Meanwhile, Warburton hopes Lee Wallace will recover from his injury in time for the derby. The left-back sustained the knock against Inverness CT last weekend, which kept him out of Wednesday’s clash in Perth.

Warburton added: “Lee was out on the training park today. It’s going to be very tight but fingers crossed we can get him in place.”

