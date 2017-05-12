Rangers’ Danny Wilson may miss start of new season

Danny Wilson may miss the start of next season for Rangers after suffering a knee ligament injury which has left him on crutches.

The 25-year-old defender limped out of Rangers’ 2-1 win at Partick Thistle last Sunday and has definitely been ruled out of his club’s remaining three Premiership fixtures of the current campaign.

Wilson will travel to London for further medical assessment next week with manager Pedro Caixinha revealing the player faces a battle to be fit in time for Rangers’ first Europa League qualifier next month.

“Danny will see a specialist in London on Tuesday and we just need to wait for the results,” said Caixinha.

“He won’t play again this season, that’s for sure, and there’s a possibility he could miss the start of next season. There is an issue regarding ligaments, we believe, but until he has seen the specialist we won’t know the full extent. It is not a tear, that much we do know.”

Rangers are also set to be without captain Lee Wallace for the rest of the season as the left-back recovers from surgery on torn stomach muscles. Wallace, who has not played since 1 April, expects to be back for pre-season.