Rangers’ Danny Wilson hopeful over latest injury setback

Rangers defender Danny Wilson is keeping his fingers crossed he has not suffered another bout of injury frustration.

The Ibrox centre-back missed almost two months of action with a torn thigh muscle earlier this term.

Now a calf complaint which has also kept him out of action during the early part of the season has resurfaced.

The 25-year-old sat out Saturday’s dramatic come-from-behind win over Motherwell at Ibrox in the William Hill Scottish Cup.

But he hopes to return in time to face the Steelmen when they go for revenge in this Saturday’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash at Fir Park.

Wilson told RangersTV: “Touch wood it’s not too bad.

“I have had a couple of problems with my calves this season which has been frustrating, and it flared up a bit in training on Thursday.

“It seems okay just now, so we will see how it is this week and hopefully be back in contention.”

Gers overcame Mark McGhee’s team at the weekend but only after Kenny Miller struck twice in the last six minutes to avert disaster.

The Light Blues’ last shot at claiming a trophy this season looked to be slipping through their fingers after Louis Moult gave Well a shock lead with quarter of an hour left.

Their late collapse left McGhee devastated but Rangers manager Mark Warburton insists his side merited their 2-1 victory.

“I saw Mark McGhee’s comments after the game but from our point of view we were more than deserved winners - there is no doubt about that,” he stressed.

“But from a Rangers’ perspective we have to be more decisive, we have to test their keeper earlier and more frequently.

“It is two late goals, you are 1-0 up with 10 minutes to go and you have to hope very much that the worst you do is hang on for a replay.

“Those two late goals obviously hurt them but we were pushing very hard and you saw even after the second goal that we could have added more. Barrie McKay was wreaking havoc down the left-hand side.

“It is an important win, a lot is made of the cup game after what happened in last year’s final but that is long gone and it is one game at a time for us now but it was a good start.”

However, the Englishman admits his team need to start punishing opponents when they boss the possession stakes.

Rangers enjoyed 63 per cent of the ball on Saturday and created 17 chances, but rarely troubled Well stopper Craig Samson before Miller eventually made the breakthrough at the death.

Warburton said: “We lacked penetration but had lots of ball possession - but we need that quality in the final third.

“For the first hour we weren’t decisive enough, we know that. We passed the ball well without really hurting them in any way and they got the goal.

“We knew they would always get a chance and it was a very good header but it kicked us into life and as they tired we worked them well.

“We passed around them and they got tired.

“Late goals aren’t a coincidence so we were bright and I am pleased with the substitutions in terms of the energy they added.

“I think we’ll face the same again this weekend, as you saw they are very solid, deep and compact. They put men behind the ball and defend the goal in a very well organised manner.”

