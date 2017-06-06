Rangers confirm signing of Dalcio on season-long loan

Rangers have confirmed the signing of Portuguese midfielder Dalcio on a season-long loan deal.

The versatile attacking player joins from Benfica. He spent last season playing in the club’s B-team in the second tier of Portuguese football.

The 21-year-old arrived in Glasgow on Sunday night in order to complete his medical.

Dalcio will immediately join up with his new Rangers team-mates, who have already returned for pre-season training.

He told the Rangers website: “What attracted me was the history of the club, the size of the club, and mainly, the supporters – the amazing fans the club has.

“The gaffer was a real influence on me too. I know he is really competitive and ambitious, and that was the reasons I wanted to join him.

“The manager has said he is here to help me and to improve me. On the club, we need to put it on top where it belongs.”

