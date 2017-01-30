Rangers close in on Jak Alnwick as keeper undergoes medical

Rangers are poised to sign goalkeeper Jak Alnwick with the Port Vale stopper undergoing a medical at the Ibrox club, according to Sky Sports.

A fee of £250,000 was agreed with the English League One club for the 23-year-old, who has starred for the Vale Park side since leaving Newcastle United in 2015.

It is thought Alnwick will replace current deputy stopper Matt Gilks after it was revealed the veteran wished to quit Ibrox since months after joining the club in search of first-team football.

If the deal is completed, Alnwick will compete with Wes Foderingham for the No.1 spot in Mark Warburton’s starting XI.

