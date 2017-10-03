Rangers’ Carlos Pena in the clear over Hamilton incident

Rangers midfielder Carlos Pena will face no action over his off-the-ball clash with Hamilton’s Greg Docherty.

The Mexican found himself at the centre of elbowing allegations after TV footage appeared to show him swinging his arm at Docherty during last Friday’s game at the Superseal Stadium which Rangers won 4-1.

But Pena has now been told he will face no action after Scottish Football Association compliance officer Tony McGlennan decided against raising a case ahead of Tuesday’s 3pm deadline for the governing body’s fast-track disciplinary process.