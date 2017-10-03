Search

Rangers’ Carlos Pena in the clear over Hamilton incident

Rangers' Carlos Pena was booked after a late challenge on Hamilton's Dougie Imrie but avoided punishment over a clash with Greg Docherty. Picture: Rob Casey/SNS
Rangers' Carlos Pena was booked after a late challenge on Hamilton's Dougie Imrie but avoided punishment over a clash with Greg Docherty. Picture: Rob Casey/SNS
Share this article
0
Have your say

Rangers midfielder Carlos Pena will face no action over his off-the-ball clash with Hamilton’s Greg Docherty.

The Mexican found himself at the centre of elbowing allegations after TV footage appeared to show him swinging his arm at Docherty during last Friday’s game at the Superseal Stadium which Rangers won 4-1.

But Pena has now been told he will face no action after Scottish Football Association compliance officer Tony McGlennan decided against raising a case ahead of Tuesday’s 3pm deadline for the governing body’s fast-track disciplinary process.