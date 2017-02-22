Rangers caretaker Graeme Murty explains bizarre headstand

Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty has explained the bizarre headstand he performed during his side’s defeat to Dundee on Sunday afternoon.

The 42-year-old watched on as Harry Forrester missed a gilt-edged chance to equalise for the visitors with only a few minutes remaining.

When Forrester sliced his shot wide, thereby condemning Rangers to the 2-1 defeat, Murty hit the deck and performed the touchline gymnastics, which were picked up by the Sky Sports cameras.

“I normally transition out of that into a handstand and it normally looks quite smooth,” he joked.

“I was certain we had just got back to 2-2, and I kind of wanted just to curl up into a ball and hide, and it didn’t turn out that way.

“Personally, I am absolutely mortified but professionally I think I have larger concerns than how I looked on the sideline.”

The former Reading player added: “If you ask any football person, this game grips you. It gets you deep in your soul, and the way you express that depends on the person.

“At that moment in time, that’s the way it came out. As I grow more experienced and I decide whether I want to do this full-time or not, I’m sure I will have much better control over it.

“Imagine what would have happened if we had scored?”

