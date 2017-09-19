Rangers captain Lee Wallace may miss the rest of 2017

Lee Wallace, the Rangers captain, may not play again this year if it is decided he needs surgery on a groin problem.

Wallace travelled to Manchester yesterday to see a specialist after limping out of last Friday’s 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle.

It is the second time that the Ibrox skipper has been set back with this type of injury this year.

He missed the last six weeks of last season after an operation to repair a stomach muscle tear.

And, with the winter break kicking in on 30 December, it could be late January before he is back in the side.

Manager Pedro Caixinha said: “He travelled down to Manchester and we will know what the procedure will be after his assessment.

“We don’t know yet whether he needs more surgery – that’s for the medical people to decide. It is the same problem he has had before.

“The first time I faced it was when I was at Sporting Lisbon and we had two or three players who suffered from that in the same season.

“Normally, you do that bi-laterally because when you have some sort of imbalance on one side of the body then the other side tries to compensate and, sooner or later, that side will suffer the same thing.”

Fortunately for Rangers, Cardiff loanee Declan John is fit to deputise against Partick Thistle tonight when Rangers aim to reach the Betfred Cup semi-finals.

However, Caixinha has decided to rest experienced stars Kenny Miller and Niko Kranjcar.

He said: “Declan John is okay. He trained with us today. Yesterday the boys who played recovered. The ones who have played less trained more but Declan was in our group today.

“He has not had a lot of game time with Cardiff before he came to us, but he is ready and he offers us something different.

“Kenny is not in the squad tomorrow. I gave him a day off to switch off from football and enjoy time with his family.

“Kenny is a great player. He is someone who really knows what it means to represent Rangers. This is our decision and I hope he enjoys time with his family.

“Niko will not play in the game either but we have a squad capable of dealing with this game.”