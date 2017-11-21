Rangers bust-up as Bruno Alves refuses place on bench - reports

Bruno Alves was missing from Rangers’ squad against Hamilton Accies on Saturday after refusing to be named on the substitutes bench, according to the Daily Record.

Bruno Alves, centre, alongside Carlos Pena, watches Saturday's match from the stands. Picture: SNS

The 35-year-old was reportedly unhappy with interim boss Graeme Murty who, for the second match in succession, told Alves he wouldn’t be included in the starting XI.

Alves was absent for Murty’s first game in charge against Hearts due to suspension. Rangers won the match 3-1, conceding only from a free-kick, and Murty decided to stick with the pairing of Danny Wilson and Ross McCrorie for the following match against Partick Thistle.

Rangers won the encounter at Ibrox 3-0, prompting Murty to keep the duo in place once again for the visit of Hamilton. This move is said to have angered Alves, who refused to be named among the substitutes.

Rangers’ official reason on the day for Alves’ absence was a back injury sustained in training.

Hamilton won the match 2-0 thanks to goals from David Templeton and Darren Lyon, with neither centre-back covering themselves in much glory.

