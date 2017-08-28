Rangers boss says director of football to oversee transfers

Pedro Caixinha will leave his director of football Mark Allen in charge of transfer business this week as he expects to welcome even more additions to his Rangers squad.

The Portuguese coach has already signed ten new players this summer and hopes to continue his revamp of the Ibrox side before the transfer window closes on Thursday night.

Caixinha, pictured, who saw a double from Alfredo Morelos, and a first Rangers goal for Eduardo Herrera secure a much-needed 3-1 win over Ross County in Dingwall yesterday, will join his players in taking time off during the international break but will remain in touch with Allen.

“Mark will be in charge of it,” said Caixinha. “I will go to a university class in Portugal this week. I will be in contact with Mark. We know what we want. We are working on what we want and we hope to get it.

“I’m pleased with the work of the boys and the result. They will now have four days off, time to recover and plenty of time to prepare for the next match.”

Caixinha was not completely satisfied with his team’s performance against County, who hit back from a 2-0 half-time deficit to score through Thomas Mikkelsen before Herrera’s late strike.

“Winning is the most important thing and we did that today,” said Caixinha. “I was pleased with the first-half performance but I didn’t like the way we lost possession easily at times in the second half. That led to the goal we conceded and gave momentum to the opponent.

“Two-nil is always a false result. When the other team score, it can create doubts. We didn’t control the game by having the ball and that’s something we need to analyse with the players. We had to reorganise the team with substitutions.”

Carlos Pena was among the replacements Caixinha introduced and he predicts big things from the Mexican midfielder whose limited involvement so far has been a source of concern for Rangers fans.

“You saw how many times Carlos got in the box, even coming in from the left,” said Caixinha. “He just needs the right rhythm and that comes from minutes in games, not just in training. He will be a totally different player. I have no doubts about the kind of player we have in Carlos.

“All of the new players are interesting players. We just need to give them time and confidence, which is what we have been doing so far.”

Ross County manager Jim McIntyre was left exasperated by the level of his team’s first-half display. “We were so guilty of giving the ball away,” he said. “We were nervous. There was a lack of belief.

“We never took the game to Rangers. They got into a 2-0 lead and we played a major part in it. I was looking for a reaction in the second half. There had to be. The first half was unacceptable and not something we will tolerate.”