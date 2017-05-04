Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha to recruit players he knows well

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has revealed he will stick to players he knows well when he begins his rebuilding job.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

The Portuguese coach is set to start the process of telling his current players whether they are in his plans for next season or not.

And he is poised to replace the departing players with others he knows he can rely on.

Caixinha, who has worked in Portugal, Greece, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Qatar, told Rangers TV: “We say we only know the players when you really work with them on a daily basis. One thing is for sure, we have identified the needs and the characteristics which are really good as a starting point.

“But we want to reduce the risks - so what I am going to look for are players that I know, either from having worked with them before or because I have watched them playing on a regular basis.”

Caixinha stated that he wanted reliable, consistent players and added: “We have our list of targets. We are working on that and we are in the market, that much I can tell you.

“The club is willing to invest and we know where we can go with that sort of investment.

“Some players may need a higher investment, and others are maybe out of contract.

“First of all, we will look for men. Only men can take this job. Also, we need strong characters and strong personalities. We need a winning mentality. And, of course, we need quality players.”

READ MORE - Jim Duffy on shortlist for Manager of the Year award