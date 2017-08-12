Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha queries treatment from 4th official

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha questioned the his management team’s treatment at the hands of the fourth official during the club’s 3-2 defeat to Hibernian.

READ MORE - Neil Lennon: I did nothing other than celebrate a goal

The Ibrox side fell to defeat to Neil Lennon’s Hibees despite taking the lead through Alfredo Morelos. Simon Murray equalised for the away side before Ryan Jack was shown a straight red card. James Tavernier put through his own goal before Lithuanian Vykintas Slivka added a third. Tavernier grabbed a consolation goal with around ten minutes left.

The Portuguese boss seemed to suggest that Lennon and his assistant Garry Parker were treated differently by fourth official Euan Anderson at the side of the pitch.

He said: “I am not talking about influence, I am talking about having the same treatment.

“If the opponents are allowed to have two coaches in the technical area, we are also allowed to have it.

“If I listen to what I listened to today, with the other manager getting to the fourth official the way he did, that allows me to go the same way but I don’t have the same principles.”

READ MORE - Rangers 2 - 3 Hibs: Repeat of cup final as Hibs lay down marker

Jack’s red card was the subject of some confusion although at one point in the multi-player chaos which followed when Slivka fouled Gers midfielder Graham Dorrans, it appeared as though Hibs striker Anthony Stokes had grabbed him before putting his head towards him.

It appeared that the Portuguese coach was referring to Stokes when he suggest Hibs should have had a man sent off in the fifth minute, around the time the Hibs striker and Tavernier were booked after tangling.

He said: “I am the first one to support the referees.

“I went to look at the video of what really happened because I didn’t see the sending off.

“But I rewound the video and I watched what is not possible in rugby.

“If someone in rugby does that in five minutes and one goal up, he needs to be sent off.

“All I can do for the good of everyone is to invite the referee and see if he took good decisions in this game or not.”