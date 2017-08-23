Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha: I’m not a fan of statistics

Pedro Caixinha is refusing to read too much into the statistics that detail the troubled start he has made to his Rangers reign.

Since replacing Mark Warburton back in March, the Portuguese coach has mustered a win ratio of just 53 per cent from his 17 games in charge.

But his record on the road does at least give offer some encouragement, with April’s goalless draw against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park the only time Gers have dropped Ladbrokes Premiership points away from home under his watch.

That is in stark contrast to their performances at home, where the Light Blues have already dropped five points out of six this term, having also suffered defeats to Celtic and Aberdeen last season.

Caixinha though believes it is important for his men to develop a winning attitude no matter where they play and hopes Sunday’s trip to Ross County can kick off a period of improved consistency.

The Ibrox boss, who according to reports is close to securing a six-month loan deal for Manchester City youngster Aaron Nemane, told RangersTV: “I can tell you that I don’t like too much statistics.

“Sometimes I use them only when they are in our favour, but since we arrived in all the league matches we have played away we only draw one, which was against Kilmarnock.

“That means the statistic when we play away games is far and away better that we play in Ibrox.

“In all the games we have, and we are going to play, we just need to think about winning.

“We are now looking forward for the next match which for us is always the most important one and we expect the same from all the opponents.

“When they play against Rangers they don’t play 100 per cent, they play 200 per cent.

“They give their maximum and the longer the game goes and the result is not in our favour, things will become more difficult because they grow in confidence.

“But the most important thing for us is always our team. We are seeing one team that is having one strong identity and one team that is fighting from the beginning until the end.

“If we have that, and we have the quality of players we have, we know that we are going to start winning games and winning games in a row, of course, sooner rather than later.

“But we will have a tough challenge when we travel to Ross County, a difficult team with a very good manager, but we need to think about us and think about working hard to get the three points.”

