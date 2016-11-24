Rangers boss Mark Warburton praises top-flight rivals

Rangers boss Mark Warburton has paid tribute to his rivals in the Labrokes Premiership, regarding the difficulty of the league.

Warburton’s side sit third, a point behind Aberdeen, having played very team except Heart of Midlothian. Rangers have had their troubles following their promotion from the Championship, having only won two of their six away games so far.

He excepts another tough encounter at Firhill on Saturday afternoon as Rangers travel to face Partick Thistle in the lunchtime kick-off.

He told Rangers TV: “There are no easy games, and I’ve said to many people down south who I’ve talked to about the game, the club and the league etc., and every single player that you face gives 100 per cent commitment.

“I’ve said before that in the Championship you knew one or two players might be off, and that was our chance to exploit , but here, rest-assured that every single player gives everything they have got. You can’t ignore it, you can’t take it too lightly – you absolutely have to respect it.

“So there is no doubt Partick will give everything as all the teams do – they have quality and they are very well-managed, so we know the challenge we face yet again.”