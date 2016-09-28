Rangers boss Mark Warburton offered one-match ban by SFA

Mark Warburton has been offered a one-match touchline ban by the SFA after the Rangers boss was cited for his outburst at referee John Beaton following the conclusion of Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Aberdeen.

Warburton was furious after Beaton adjudged James Tavernier to have fouled Jonny Hayes, giving James Maddison the opportunity to curl in a tremendous injury-time winner.

The Rangers manager took to the field after the full-time whistle to remonstrate with Beaton, and has now been disciplined by the SFA for his actions.

The citation reads: “Immediately following the conclusion of the above match you did commit misconduct in that you entered the field of play and repeatedly used offensive, abusing and insulting language towards match officials.”

Warburton will have until this coming Monday to appeal the ban. The principal hearing date is set for Thursday, 13 October.

