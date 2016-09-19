Rangers boss Mark Warburton has ‘no respect’ for Chris Sutton

Mark Warburton has fired back at Chris Sutton after the BT Sport pundit said the manager’s role at Rangers was “too big” for the former Brentford boss.

Sutton made the comments during the live broadcast of Celtic’s 2-2 draw with Inverness CT a day after Rangers had failed to win for the third successive match following their 0-0 stalemate with Ross County.

Sutton said: “They’ve just had their pants pulled down by their biggest rivals and he’s coming out moaning about negativity? ‘The job’s too big for him, in my view. This isn’t Brentford. This isn’t the City. And he’s coming out with: ‘It’s the best performance of the season’. Do me a favour!”

Warburton, asked about the comments when he spoke to the press today, answered by stating he only cares for the opinions of those he respects.

He said: “I was brought up to only value the opinions of people you have any iota of respect for. Take of that what you will.”

Warburton was also quizzed on the situation regarding Joey Barton. The midfielder was suspended for three weeks by the club earlier today, but Warburton refused to say any more on the matter.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Barton must beg for Rangers future | Ibrox job ‘too big’ for Warburton | Foran blasts referee

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY