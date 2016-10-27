Rangers boss Mark Warburton denies Wigan rumours

Rangers boss Mark Warburton has dismissed rumours linking him with the vacant manager’s job at Wigan Athletic.

Today’s Scottish Sun credited the Lancashire club with an interest in the Ibrox manager after sacking Gary Caldwell earlier this week.

Warburton is under a bit of pressure in the Ibrox hotseat as the club currently sit fifth in the league table and were booed off following the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone last night.

Speaking at today’s press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash with Kilmarnock, Warburton rubbished the rumours when quizzed about the link with the English Championship side.

He said: “I’ve no idea. I’m absolutely bemused where this has come from. I’ve no idea how it’s made the papers.

“With full respect to Wigan, of course, but I’ve no idea where the rumours came from.”

