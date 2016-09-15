Rangers boss hits out at negative reporting of 5-1 defeat

Rangers manager Mark Warburton claims the media’s negative comments on his side’s Old Firm defeat have left him feeling depressed.

The Ibrox boss is still stinging from last weekend’s 5-1 mauling by Celtic, but he has also been angered by some of the criticism aimed his way in the wake of that Parkhead defeat.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Ross County, the former Brentford boss accused the media of casting a cloud of doom over the game in Scotland.

He said: “I felt some of the comments were inappropriate. The whole media aspect up here is so negative. I’m an Englishman working in Scotland and I find it depressing that some of the comments, some of the programmes on TV, are so negative.

“One of the comments that irritated was: ‘Go to your friends on TalkSPORT for a positive outlook’.

“Well I’d rather have a positive outlook. I’m not going to say you enjoy losing but I’d rather have a positive outlook on football than a negative one.

“Too many aspects of the Scottish media are negative and it would be good for everybody in the game if there was a little bit positivity when the situation arises.

“I’m told it’s part of the culture. I can’t understand it.

“Before Saturday I heard TalkSPORT say, ‘Good start to the season. Unbeaten. Things are shaping up well’. But the Scottish version is, ‘Just drawn with Kilmarnock – disaster’.

“It’s two completely different perspectives on the game.”

Celtic’s derby stroll has handed them a four-point cushion over their Glasgow rivals with a game in hand.

But Warburton insists he and his team will be able to bounce back.

“We’ve got to get on with it,” he said.

“People keep asking me if I’m okay. Of course we’re okay. We are professionals. The result hurt so many people, none more so than us, but we have to get on with it.”

And Warburton stressed there will be no knee-jerk reaction to his side’s nightmare at Celtic Park.

Asked if he would consider changing his attacking philosophy, he joked: “We didn’t really attack that well on Saturday so that philosophy didn’t work.

“We lost a game on Saturday but it’s not a reason to reconstruct the whole programme. Far from it.

“It’s a job in progress. We’re five games in. Judge us at the end of the season.”

