Rangers board recruit mystery man to help Graeme Murty

Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty revealed he had been given help from a mystery source ahead of their 2-1 defeat by Inverness - but he told his players they have to take responsibility when it matters.

Rangers failed to build on a promising start and fell behind to Greg Tansey’s 45th-minute strike, and they once again lost the initiative after Martyn Waghorn levelled from a 67th-minute penalty.

Wes Foderingham looked to have earned them a point with an 87th-minute penalty save from Iain Vigurs but Billy McKay ensured Inverness celebrated their 1,000th competitive game with a victory when he held off Rob Kiernan and looped home an overhead kick in the 89th minute.

Murty has now lost both Ladbrokes Premiership games he has taken charge of since Mark Warburton left and he admitted he had asked for assistance.

Murty, whose team host St Johnstone on Wednesday, said: “The board will take their time and appoint the person that they think should be in place at a time of their choosing. So until I’m told otherwise I will carry on doing what I’m doing.

“I have been put in a very, very difficult position. The board have taken steps, they have offered me help and I have taken advantage of that help. At the moment that will remain private between me and the person who is helping me.

“But I have to say, my help and the people helping me, doesn’t take away from the fact that the players have to focus what they can control, and they can control their attitude and performance.”

Rangers could fall nine points behind second-placed Aberdeen on Saturday, when the Dons host Ross County, after going four league games without a victory.

Murty said: “You haven’t got the space and I haven’t got the time to convey how I’m feeling. Suffice to say we are walking away with nothing and that’s not good enough for this football club. This club has been and will be again about winning football matches and we haven’t managed to do that.

“We weren’t clinical enough in either box and we paid the price.

“You saw a group of players who were focused, I thought for 25 minutes we were great, but it’s the same old problem, if you don’t score when you have the chance and you let in too many goals, then you are not going to take too many points home.”

