Rangers assistant David Weir could face further punishment

Rangers assistant boss David Weir could face further punishment after being sent to the stands during Saturday’s match with Celtic.

Referee Wiliie Collum dismissed the former Scotland defender from the dugout midway through the second half after Weir went over the top with his protests following a foul on winger Barrie McKay.

Now Scottish FA compliance officer Tony McGlennan is mulling over whether to charge the Rangers coach for his outburst.

The Hampden disciplinary chief was handed Collum’s official report on Sunday but as the case is not covered by the SFA’s fast-track proceedings, he can take his time before deciding if action is necessary.

If McGlennan is satisfied Weir’s behaviour amounted to misconduct, he will issue a notice of complaint before the matter is sent to a disciplinary panel for judgement, with a touchline ban among the possible sanctions.

Weir was left to trudge down the Parkhead tunnel after Celtic defender Mikael Lustig left McKay in a heap. He and Rangers manager Mark Warburton mistakenly believed the Swede had already been booked and demanded Collum flash a second yellow.

The incident rounded off a miserable day for the Ibrox management team as their side slumped to a humiliating 5-1 drubbing in the first derby clash of the new campaign.

