Rangers appeal for fans to act as volunteers on matchdays

Rangers are advertising for fans to join the club’s matchday team on a voluntary basis.

The Ibrox side are looking to improve communications between supporters and the club during matchdays.

The voluntary workers will act as contacts for fans to report to, should there be any problems which come up around or inside the ground.

The advert on the official club website reads: “Volunteers will have an engaging personality and be genuinely excited to help supporters.

“They’ll be patient, empathetic, and passionately communicative – they love to talk.”

Applicants are being asked to send an explanation of why they would be suitable for the role to marketing@rangers.co.uk.

