Rangers announce the loan signing of winger Aaron Nemane

Rangers have announced the signing of Manchester City youngster Aaron Nemane on a loan deal until January.

The 19-year-old winger is capable of operating on either flank and is said to be blessed with real pace.

The deal is thought to have been negotiated by Rangers’ director of football Mark Allen, who spent several years working as Manchester City’s academy director.

Born in France but raised in Manchester, the player is the Ibrox club’s tenth summer signing, though it is understood he will mainly feature in the club’s development squad.

Nemane made his debut for Manchester City’s under-18 team at the age of 14 and their under-21s at the age of 16. He also featured in the Uefa Youth League last season and scored in the FA Youth Cup final in 2016.

A statement posted on the Rangers website said: “Rangers can today confirm the loan signing of Aaron Nemane from Manchester City. The highly-rated 19-year-old has signed until January.”

