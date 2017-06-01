Rangers announce signing of ex-Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack

Rangers have announced the signing of former Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack on a three-year contract.

Jack, 25, was a free agent after his contract at Pittodrie expired this week.

The Aberdeen-born midfielder has spent his whole career with the Dons and played his final game for the club in last weekend’s Scottish Cup final defeat by Celtic.

Jack was stripped of the captaincy before the final when it became clear he saw his future away from Pittodrie.

He becomes Rangers’ second signing of the week following the capture of experienced Portuguese international defender Bruno Alves from Cagliari on Wednesday.

Ibrox manager Pedro Caixinha believes Rangers have signed Jack at a good age.

He told the Rangers website: “I believe 25 is a great age for him to come here. He had three years as captain of Aberdeen and has that experience, he also understands what it means to represent Rangers.”

Jack made 250 appearances for Aberdeen, scoring 11 goals.

He is a Scotland under-21 international and was a member of the Aberdeen team which won the League Cup in 2014.