Rangers and Joey Barton to discuss player’s future tomorrow

Joey Barton will hold talks with Rangers on Thursday as the first step in resolving the midfielder’s future, it is understood.

Barton has been serving an extended suspension from the club’s training base following a furious row with boss Mark Warburton and team-mate Andy Halliday.

The 34-year-old had criticised the team’s approach to defending in the wake of their disastrous Old Firm defeat at Celtic Park on September 10.

Press Association Sport understands Thursday’s meeting is likely to be the first stage of a disciplinary matter, rather than the final outcome concerning Barton’s time with Rangers.

Barton joined Rangers in the summer from Burnley, signing a two-year deal in July said to be worth £20,000 a week.

His refusal to apologise and an unsanctioned live radio interview saw his initial seven-day exclusion extended by another three weeks.

Barton knocked back a £35,000-a-week offer from former club Burnley to move to Scotland.

The outspoken former England international claimed he would prove himself to be the best player in Scotland after clinching his move to Rangers, but he failed to make an impact in the eight appearances he made.

Despite being told to stay away from the club, Barton has stated repeatedly that he wants to return and fight for his place.

Reports also claimed he had even flown to Qatar to take part in a gruelling boot camp designed to have him operating at peak fitness ahead of his return to Warburton’s squad.

Barton is, meanwhile, also being investigated by the Scottish Football Association over allegations he broke strict betting rules.

He was charged with placing 44 bets on games between July 1 and September 15 this year.

