Rangers 1 - 5 Celtic: How the Rangers players rated

Ratings for each Rangers player out of ten after their humiliating home loss to rivals Celtic.

WES FODERINGHAM - 5

Goalkeeper has been one of the best performers for Rangers this season. Had a busy afternoon and was offered little protection at times.

JAMES TAVERNIER - 3

Always best going forward but had few opportunities as Scott Sinclair and Kieran Tierney kept him busy. Out of position for the second goal.

CLINT HILL - 6

The experienced defender recovered from injury to take his place in the Ibrox rearguard. Put in a couple of crucial blocks in the first half as the home side threatened to crumble.

DANNY WILSON - 4

Had a testing afternoon to say the least as green and white hoops enveloped the Rangers half of the pitch.

MYLES BEERMAN - 3

The young full-back gave away a needless penalty with a challenge on Patrick Roberts and looked ill at ease afterwards.

JOSH WINDASS - 5

Returned to the line-up and had some good early touches including an effort from distance, but soon drifted out of the picture.

JASON HOLT - 4

Worked hard enough to stem the Celtic tide but found it all a struggle.

EMERSON HYNDMAN - 4

Robbed by Stuart Armstrong for Celtic’s second goal. Looked out of his depth at times as the play flowed around him.

JOE DODOO - 3

The attacker was brought back into the side but failed to create down the wing and was hooked at the interval.

KENNY MILLER - 8

The experienced captain, 37, gave Rangers fans a boost on Friday night when he signed a new one-year deal. He tried to rally the troops and scored the Govan side’s consolation goal with trademark tenacity.

MARTYN WAGHORN - 3

Anonymous.

Substitutes:

ANDY HALLIDAY (for Dodoo at half-time) - 4

Found it difficult to get Rangers going as Celtic’s stranglehold tightened.

JOE GARNER (for Emerson Hyndman, 57 mins) - 5

Went into attack as Pedro Caixinha tried yet another route into the game. Set up Miller for the goal.