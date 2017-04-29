Rangers 1 - 5 Celtic: How the Rangers players rated

Ratings for each Rangers player out of ten after their humiliating home loss to rivals Celtic.
WES FODERINGHAM - 5
Goalkeeper has been one of the best performers for Rangers this season. Had a busy afternoon and was offered little protection at times.
JAMES TAVERNIER - 3
Always best going forward but had few opportunities as Scott Sinclair and Kieran Tierney kept him busy. Out of position for the second goal.
CLINT HILL - 6
The experienced defender recovered from injury to take his place in the Ibrox rearguard. Put in a couple of crucial blocks in the first half as the home side threatened to crumble.
DANNY WILSON - 4
Had a testing afternoon to say the least as green and white hoops enveloped the Rangers half of the pitch.
MYLES BEERMAN - 3
The young full-back gave away a needless penalty with a challenge on Patrick Roberts and looked ill at ease afterwards.
JOSH WINDASS - 5
Returned to the line-up and had some good early touches including an effort from distance, but soon drifted out of the picture.
JASON HOLT - 4
Worked hard enough to stem the Celtic tide but found it all a struggle.
EMERSON HYNDMAN - 4
Robbed by Stuart Armstrong for Celtic’s second goal. Looked out of his depth at times as the play flowed around him.
JOE DODOO - 3
The attacker was brought back into the side but failed to create down the wing and was hooked at the interval.
KENNY MILLER - 8
The experienced captain, 37, gave Rangers fans a boost on Friday night when he signed a new one-year deal. He tried to rally the troops and scored the Govan side’s consolation goal with trademark tenacity.
MARTYN WAGHORN - 3
Anonymous.
Substitutes:
ANDY HALLIDAY (for Dodoo at half-time) - 4
Found it difficult to get Rangers going as Celtic’s stranglehold tightened.
JOE GARNER (for Emerson Hyndman, 57 mins) - 5
Went into attack as Pedro Caixinha tried yet another route into the game. Set up Miller for the goal.