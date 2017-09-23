Rangers 0 - 2 Celtic: How the Rangers players rated

Ratings out of ten for each and every Rangers player after their defeat to Celtic at Ibrox which leaves them trailing their rivals by eight points.

Wes Foderingham - 6

Celtic didn’t trouble the Rangers goal too often, with poor finishing, but Foderingham will likely feel annoyed at the second goal where the ball just snuck under his foot. His kicking was wayward, putting Rangers in trouble

James Tavernier - 6

The Englishman had the handle off Sinclair in the first half but as the game became stretched in the second he was given twisted blood by his countryman. But with Tierney bossing Candeias he stuck to his task. Just.

Fabio Cardoso - 5

Another poor display for the Portuguese centre-back who seems unease in Scottish football, preferring to watch rather than react to what is happening around him, making curious decisions. He swung at and missed the ball before it reached Rogic for the first goal.

Ross McCrorie - 7

The teenager can leave the pitch with his head held high. Much more experienced centre-backs have been run ragged by Griffiths, he wasn’t. He was composed, aware and has a bright future.

Lee Hodson - 4

He may be having sleepless nights after being given the runaround by Roberts. Shirked out of the challenge for the first goal, allowing Rogic to net. Not of Rangers quality.

Graham Dorrans - 4

The most disappointing player on the pitch due to his CV, his experience and his ability. Was bossed by Armstrong, leaving gaping holes in front of the defence. Needed to step up but failed to do so.

Ryan Jack - 6

Aberdeen are crying out for his influence. He was one of few Rangers players able to put his foot on the ball, while doing his most to shield a backline who had never started a game together.

Carlos Pena - 4

The big money summer signing at Ibrox is still acclimatising to his new surroundings. Started positively but the game soon passed him by. Didn’t play quick enough as he watched the game around him without getting involved.

Daniel Candeias - 5

The winger has been an effective player so far but came up against a different level of full-back in Tierney. Didn’t get a sniff.

Josh Windass - 5

Despite taking out his manager early on he had a positive impact on the first half, using the ball well and driving Rangers forward when he could. Was anonymous after the interval.

Alfredo Morelos - 7

The Colombian battled manfully throughout, holding the ball up as well as trying to run in behind but was constantly flagged offside. He was denied a goal by a fine Gordon save but was the Rangers player who looked most likely to make something happen.

Subs

Kenny Miller - 5 - Created a chance for Morelos but other than that offered little as Celtic took control.

Eduardo Herrera - 4 - Easily dealt with by the Celtic defence.

Aaron Nemane - N/A - Late sub for Candeias.

