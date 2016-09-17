Rangers 0 - 0 Ross County: Warburton’s men held

Rangers lost yet more ground in the Ladbrokes Premiership title race after being held by Ross County at Ibrox.

Mark Warburton’s men had chances to win the match – they had a goal disallowed, they hit the woodwork and they had an effort cleared off the line – but could not find a way past County, who will return north delighted with a point.

This was Ross County’s first ever visit to Ibrox, while Rangers were looking to bounce back from their 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Celtic last weekend.

It was the hosts who started the livlier. Josh Windass, perhaps Rangers’ best player in that Parkhead rout, looked impressive again and he had the ball in the net after around 15 minutes when he converted a James Tavernier cross – but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Windass was again at the heart of things later in that first half when he sprinted forward and took the ball round County goalkeeper Scott Fox, only for the visiting defenders to get back in time and clear their lines.

County had a great effort of their own on the half-hour mark, but Alex Shalk’s free-kick was wonderfully saved by Wes Foderingham.

After the break it was Rangers back on the front foot, Fox clawing away a curling strike from fit-again Martyn Waghorn and Clint Hill having a header cleared off the line. Substitute Michael O’Halloran then rattled the crossbar with a powerful shot 20 minutes from time.

Rangers’ summer recruit Joey Barton was, of course, notable by his absence after he was told to stay away from the club until Monday following a training-ground bust-up with Andy Halliday. Intriguingly, Halliday’s name received the biggest cheer from the home support when the team lines were read out before kick-off.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>